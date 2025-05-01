Shailene Woodley and Netflix Star Boyfriend Go Instagram Official

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have made their romance Instagram official.

The Divergent actress, 33, appears in the latest Instagram post from the Emily in Paris star, 37, who shared photos from the pair’s trip to the California desert, including Slab City, Salvation Mountain and Stagecoach Festival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one shot, Woodley and Bravo can be seen holding hands, while in another, they smile for the camera wearing coordinating cowboy hats. In a third, they both hug musician Sofi Tukker, who performed at Stagecoach. “Howdy Slab City,” Bravo captioned his post.

Woodley and the French actor first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted getting cozy on a Parisian date in March.

Woodley’s last serious relationship ended in 2022, when she and fiancé Aaron Rodgers, 41, parted ways less than two years after they first met.

In December, the Big Little Lies actress offered rare comments about the end of her relationship the NFL player in an interview for Outside magazine, admitting, “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry.”

Woodley continued, “It was not right. But it was beautiful.” Woodley stayed away from addressing her engagement directly moving forward, but referenced having stayed in a “toxic situation” due to her empathy for “someone else.” She said, “Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

Getty Images

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” added the actress at the time.

Bravo also opened up about his love life in a 2020 interview with Glamour. “I really don’t like when the person runs away,” he said of his romantic preferences. “I like communication. It’s the basis of everything. I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on.” The Netflix actor added, “I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation.”



