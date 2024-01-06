'Big Little Lies': Shailene Woodley Shares Hope for Potential Season 3

Shailene Woodley is the latest Big Little Lies star weighing in on a possible third season. The HBO show had its second season finale in July 2019, and there had been questions surrounding whether or not another season was happening. Fans had been hoping for a while that the show would be returning with the stars throwing in their two cents on the show's future. Laura Dern teased a third season in 2022 and was holding out hope for it. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz shared just a month later that the show was "unfortunately done" after the death of director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée.

Fast forward a year later when Nicole Kidman revealed last November that a third season of Big Little Lies was on the way. Now Woodley has some hopeful words to say about the HBO drama. The actress spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her time on the series and the future of the show, especially following Kidman's confirmation. She noted that "it's been a dream" to come back to, even with the kids now a lot older than when they first started.

"It's been a dream for us [to do a third season]," Woodley shared. "Working together on that show was so many things, and the way that it affected so many people around the world and the way that it affected us – that was something none of us expected. I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children [on the show] are not children anymore. They're teenagers now! Jean-Marc Vallée, our brilliant filmmaker who brought Big Little Lies together and really made it what it was, sadly passed away, and at his funeral last year, all of the kids came and the cast was there. So I'm looking around, and I'm like, 'Where's our kids?!' Their voices have dropped, they all have their teenage situation happening [waves hands over face to imply acne], and the angst is kicking in, and that, to me, is what is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

Technically, the third season hasn't been confirmed by HBO, so it's very possible that it hasn't officially been ordered and they're just working on it. However, since everyone seems to want to do it, and Nicole Kidman herself even said that Season 3 of Big Little Lies is on the way, fans may very well be able to look forward to more drama and mystery surrounding Monterey, especially following the Season 2 finale.