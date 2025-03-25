Shailene Woodley seems to be finding romance with an Emily in Paris star in the City of Love.



The Ferrari actress, 33, was photographed cuddling up with the Netflix hit’s Lucas Bravo, 36, in Paris on Sunday, March 23, according to shots published by PEOPLE.

Woodley and Bravo can be seen holding hands, hugging, and draping their arms around one another in the photos while walking down a French street. The two even seem to have coordinated their outfits, with Bravo wearing a green sweater under a dark shearling jacket and Woodley sporting a layered green sweater of her own under a black trench coat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Neither of the stars has commented publicly on the status of their relationship with one another.

In December, the Big Little Lies actress offered rare comments about her love life and the end of her relationship with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers in an interview for Outside magazine, admitting, “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry.”

Woodley continued, “It was not right. But it was beautiful.” And while the Divergent star didn’t directly address the end of her engagement any further, she did discuss a time in which she had stayed in a “toxic situation” due to her empathy for “someone else,” adding, “Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” added the actress at the time,

Bravo also opened up about his romantic preferences in a 2020 interview with Glamour. “I really don’t like when the person runs away,” he said at the time. “I like communication. It’s the basis of everything. I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on.” The French actor added, “I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation.”