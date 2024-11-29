Bruce Willis celebrated Thanksgiving with family by his side. Two of the Die Hard star’s daughters, Tallulah and Scout Willis, shared rare photos with their dad as he held a gift labeled “Best Dad Ever.” They wrote in the caption, “Grateful.”

Willis, 69, is dad to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 with his ex-wife Demi Moore and has two daughters — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10 — with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, Tallulah shared throwback photos of herself with her parents from six years ago. “I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th.”

Despite Moore and Willis’ divorce in 2000, the family has stayed close-knit, often sharing significant family moments with the public and on social media. In March 2022, the family shared that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia before Emma later confirmed in February 2023 that he’d been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Emma, 46, told Town & Country in October that she isn’t hiding anything from her daughters when it comes to their dad’s health. “This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children,” she said, adding, “I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it.”

In August, Rumer told a fan who asked about her dad that Willis was “great.” “He is great, I love him so much. Thank you,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In September, Moore told Drew Barrymore on her talk show that Willis was in a “stable place.” She said, “What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.”

“And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness,” she continued. “When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a detailed explanation of FTD, which “refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears).

The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to “loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.” There is currently no known cure.