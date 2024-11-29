‘Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Spend Thanksgiving in the Emergency Room

In a holiday twist worthy of TV drama, Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson both found themselves in the emergency room on Thanksgiving Day with their kids. The coincidence wasn’t lost on the on-screen siblings.

Bowen — who is mom to 17-year-old Oliver and 15-year-old twins John and Gustav — shared a dramatic backlit photo of one of her sons standing in front of the ER. She captioned the photo, “It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

But the 54-year-old wasn’t the only Pritchett to find themselves in the hospital instead of at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, commented on her post, “Us too.”

Shortly after that, Ferguson — who shares sons Beckett Mercer, 4, and Sullivan Louis, 2, with Mikita — shared a photo with one of their kids lying on his chest in a hospital bed. “I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen,” Ferguson, 49, captioned his post. “So seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting.”

He also noted that whatever landed them in the ER wasn’t too serious. “(He’s also fine.) Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare.”

Plenty of fans took to the comment sections of both posts. “Get well soon to him,” one Instagram user wrote on Ferguson’s post. “Glad to hear our favorite siblings always got each other. Also, happy thanksgiving Jesse!” Someone else wrote, “Feel better sweet boy. Sorry for all the heart ache you’ve had lately.” “Oh, no! I feel your pain with kids and ER,” someone commented on Bowen’s post.

Among those sending their love was Sofia Vergara, who played Ferguson and Bowen’s onscreen stepmother on the show. “Oh no!!!!” she wrote alongside three red hearts.

Later, Ferguson shared a sweet photo to his Instagram Story of his son dressed in a suit gazing out an ornate window onto the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route. He captioned the image, “Thankful for friends who are helping us build memories of our kids.”