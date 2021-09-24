‘Sex and The City’ Alum Willie Garson’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Sex and The City alum Willie Garson’s cause of death was revealed shortly after the actor suddenly died on Wednesday. According to his obituary, the actor died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. It was previously reported at the time of his death that he had been dealing with cancer for some time.

His adopted son Nathen confirmed the sad news with a touching tribute to the late star. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” he said. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children’s Rights,” the obituary stated, mentioning that the organization was held dear in Garson’s heart. Several of the actor’s former co-stars responded to the shocking news, sharing tributes in his honor on social media. “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” Bosch actor Titus Welliver said at the time.

Garson’s claim to fame came after his pivotal role as Stanford Blanche on the HBO series. Known by many fans as Stanny, Garson played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) gay socialite best friend. Fans may have one more chance to see him on screen as he will reportedly star in the SATC revival series And Just Like That.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” said SATC executive producer Michael Patrick King, responding to Garson’s abrupt death. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”