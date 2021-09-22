Willie Garson Mourned by ‘Sex and the City’ Fans After His Death at Age 57

On Tuesday, it was reported that Willie Garson, who portrayed Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died at the age of 57. TMZ reported that Garson had been battling cancer for some time before his passing. In light of the sad news, many SATC fans have taken to social media to share just how much they’ll miss the beloved actor.

In addition to appearing in many episodes during SATC‘s original run, Garson also appeared in the two SATC movies and is slated to appear in the upcoming spinoff, And Just Like That. Many of those from the SATC family also shared tributes to Garson. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of SATC and And Just Like That shared about the late actor in a statement to Variety, “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

SATC fans are, understandably, devastated to hear of Garson’s passing. Shortly after the news broke, those very fans took to Twitter to reflect on the actor’s legacy.

“Stanford!! I loved his work in Sex and the City,” a fan wrote about Garson’s work on the HBO series. “May he rest in peace. Prayers for his family.”

Another fan reflected on Garson’s legacy, writing, “So sorry to read this. He brought much joy through his roles. RIP.”

“RIP – fabulous actor and man,” one fan wrote. “This is a sad day.”

This Twitter user pointed out that Garson portrayed numerous iconic roles over the years. In addition to appearing on SATC, he enjoyed roles on White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, and Whole Day Down.

“He played his role perfectly,” another fan wrote about Garson’s turn as Stanford. “He will be missed.”

Clearly, this news left many fans devastated. As this fan noted, it was incredibly sad to hear about Garson’s passing.

As another fan put it, “I am shocked. I knew he was slated to appear in the new series and was filming with the girls. Gosh, he was so young. So sad.”