Seth Rogen Slams Senator Ted Cruz as 'White Supremacist Fascist' in Intense Exchange: 'Your Lies Got People Killed'

Seth Rogen is not letting up on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Twitter has a pretty clear consensus on who is winning their feud. Rogen and Cruz exchanged accusations and insults, respectively, earlier this week, and on Sunday morning, it began again. From the looks of it, Rogen will not let Cruz tweet in peace until he is held accountable for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rogen has been one of many critics calling on Cruz to resign since the Capitol riot, but he often elicits a response because of his stature in pop culture. It began Sunday afternoon when Cruz responded to a Twitter prompt asking about the first movie users had seen in theaters. Cruz recalled seeing Fantasia as a child, and using his insight on Hollywood from the inside, Rogen responded: "Everyone who made that film would hate you."

Things escalated from there, with Rogen repeatedly calling Cruz a fascist, a white supremacist, a coward and a political opportunist. When challenged on these points, Rogen argued that Cruz's actions spoke for themselves and maintained that none of them were hyperbole.

Rogen also resisted the label of "Twitter feud" for these confrontations. Instead, he tried to keep the focus on Cruz's part in the insurrection attempt and begged the United States Senate to hold Cruz accountable. All of this played out in tweets, replies, retweets, quote-tweets and more, but it is worth digging deep into. Here is a blow-by-blow of Rogen and Cruz's confrontations on Sunday.