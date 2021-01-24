Seth Rogen Slams Senator Ted Cruz as 'White Supremacist Fascist' in Intense Exchange: 'Your Lies Got People Killed'
Seth Rogen is not letting up on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Twitter has a pretty clear consensus on who is winning their feud. Rogen and Cruz exchanged accusations and insults, respectively, earlier this week, and on Sunday morning, it began again. From the looks of it, Rogen will not let Cruz tweet in peace until he is held accountable for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Rogen has been one of many critics calling on Cruz to resign since the Capitol riot, but he often elicits a response because of his stature in pop culture. It began Sunday afternoon when Cruz responded to a Twitter prompt asking about the first movie users had seen in theaters. Cruz recalled seeing Fantasia as a child, and using his insight on Hollywood from the inside, Rogen responded: "Everyone who made that film would hate you."
Things escalated from there, with Rogen repeatedly calling Cruz a fascist, a white supremacist, a coward and a political opportunist. When challenged on these points, Rogen argued that Cruz's actions spoke for themselves and maintained that none of them were hyperbole.
Rogen also resisted the label of "Twitter feud" for these confrontations. Instead, he tried to keep the focus on Cruz's part in the insurrection attempt and begged the United States Senate to hold Cruz accountable. All of this played out in tweets, replies, retweets, quote-tweets and more, but it is worth digging deep into. Here is a blow-by-blow of Rogen and Cruz's confrontations on Sunday.
Fantasia
Everyone who made that film would hate you.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021
"If you're going to throw shade based on blind loyalty, maybe look at the GOP who's looking to expel members for a single vote that isn't in line with the party. Or AZ where they are censuring members for not falling in line behind Trump," wrote one follower.
Meanwhile, actor Alex Winter, best known for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure wrote, "No more than he hates himself."
Tourette's Syndrome
Also you’re a fucking fascist. Shut up and go away.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
While actor Jay Hernandez of Magnum PI commented simply with a 100 emoji followed by a clap and laugh emoji, a festival organizer remarked, "Dude, you're just playing his hand at this point..."
Politics
All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron.
It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.
Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel.
BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021
The Palmer Report also commented, writing: "There's a pandemic, an economic crisis, and the fallout from an insurrection, and 'Senator' Ted Cruz has nothing better to do than spend all day feuding with Seth Rogen. PS: Seth Rogen is winning. PPS: Ted Cruz should be criminally charged for inciting the insurrection."
Insurrection
You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
Political activist, Jeff Tiedrich commented to Sen. Cruz: "Homeslice, you're a Canadian who pretends to be from Texas, a guy named Rafael who pretends to be named Ted, a Harvard Law graduate who pretends to be an idiot, and a religious prig who pretends to be Donald Trump. would you say that people like you for your authenticity."
Dean Browning
Ted Cruz is Canadian you stupid fuck.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
I have an American passport and I vote in America and am an American citizen you fucking clown. Now go back to pretending to be a gay Black man and shut the fuck up.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
"I am amazed at the amount of time these paid public servants have to troll you. Are there are no more pressing matters for them to attend to, like oh, I don't know, say a pandemic response or an economic crisis plan to put in place?" wrote one fan.
Feud
This isn’t a “feud”. I’m not happy he inspired a deadly insurrection. Is that a “feud”?— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
"Seth, please don't engage him. It only gives him more exposure & we need to hear less from blatant liars," another fan implored.
Career Disparity

It’s honestly way harder to write a good movie than become a senator.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
Blood on Your Hands
Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

That’s why I’m doing it.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021