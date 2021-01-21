Seth Rogen Goes After Ted Cruz in Expletive-Laced Twitter Clash

✖

Actor Seth Rogen and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got into a clash of words on social media Wednesday night after the latter sparked social media debate over his remarks on the Paris Climate Agreement. After newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders during his first hours in office, including one rejoining the agreement, Cruz drew mockery after appearing to suggest the agreement was created for the people of Paris, prompting an expletive-laced rant from Rogen.

In a tweet responding to Biden's executive order, Cruz said that by returning America to the multinational climate accord, the new president indicated he was more interested "in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh." As several pointed, the Paris Climate Agreement was named after the city where it was created. Cruz went on to claim the agreement "will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans." Rogen responded to his tweet by writing, "F– off you fascist."

Cruz responded by sharing a screengrab of Rogen's reply, sarcastically calling it a "charming, civil, educated response." He said "if you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today's Dems are the party for you," adding, "if you're blue-collar, if you're a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing... not so much."

Rogen again responded, again not mincing his words. Mirroring Cruz's response, the actor said, "if you're a white supremacist fascist who doesn't find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf–er for you." His reply was in reference to a 2016 incident in which former President Donald Trump commented on the appearance of Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz. In a follow-up tweet, he added, "Also I'm in for unions."

Rogen, however, was far from the only person to respond to Cruz's initial tweet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was quick to reply, mocking Cruz in a tweet reading, "Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?"

The Paris Climate Agreement was a landmark international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming. As USA Today notes, the agreement bears the name of the city where world leaders in 2015 negotiated the historic pact. The agreement was negotiated over the course of a two-week conference and includes almost 200 nations. Although former President Barack Obama signed the agreement, the U.S. withdrew from it in late 2020.