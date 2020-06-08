Seth Rogen Calls Tucker Carlson a White Supremacist in Response to Protest Segment

Seth Rogen is calling out Tucker Carlson as a "white supremacist" after the Fox News host criticized celebrities who have donated money to causes surrounding ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. On Friday's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the political commentator showed a segment of celebrities who have made contributions to nonprofits calling for police reform and fundraising bail money for protesters, saying they were "paying to get violent rioters out of jail."

Included on the list were Chrissy Teigen Janelle Monáe, Steve Carell, Don Cheadle, Kehlani, Colin Kaepernick, Ben Schwartz, Harry Styles, Cynthia Nixon, Patton Oswalt, and Seth Rogen. After the clip went viral on Twitter, with one user writing, "Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities," Rogen responded that it was "probably a good thing" Carlson didn't approve of his actions.

I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Lil Nas X, who was also included in the segment, retweeted the clip with the message, "This man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up." Rogen responded to the "Old Town Road" actor, "F— this pasty a—hole."

Rogen was applauded for his response, with comedian Sky Williams responding, "In reality it’s almost like an award show LOL. ‘These people have made it difficult to be racist.' lmao congratulations for makin the list. take your crown, king." Another person wrote, "When i’m president, this list will make giving out medals of freedom MUCH easier. thanks, tucker!"

Rogen has been making his position on the ongoing protests quite clear, telling his more than 8 million followers on Instagram alongside a Black Lives Matter image, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me." When All Lives Matter supporters began to comment on his post, the comedian took to the comments to send strong messages about their position, telling one person to "f— off." To another critic, he responded, "You don’t deserve my movies anywhere. Stop watching my s—." To others, Rogen responded, "Shut the f— up" and "eat s— and f— you."

Rogen also wrote a pointed message about people coming to the defense of the current sociopolitical system, tweeting on May 31, "Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it."