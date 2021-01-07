Capitol: Ted Cruz Ripped After Fundraising Message Goes out Amid Chaos
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is facing fierce backlash online after he sent a fundraising email and text amid Wednesday's Capitol riots. As a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, a message from the senator went on asking those who received it to “stand” with him and asking for “help in this fight to push back against the radical left.”
The message, shared to Twitter Politico reporter Elena Schneider, began by declaring that Cruz is "leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results." The accompanying note warned that "if Congress fails to conduct this emergency audit, I will REJECT the electors from the disputed states," going on to allege "Democrats are aiming the full force of their fire at me, and they're not going to be letting up anytime soon." Asking for "emergency support," Cruz, in the message, said he is "angered by how we’ve seen election officials act outside their constitutional authority to rewrite voting laws."
The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber.
Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text.
“I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states...” it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6— Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021
The message was sent as congressmen, who had convened for a joint session to certify the electoral vote, were ordered to shelter in place as rioters stormed the Capitol building. The chambers had separately recessed after GOP lawmakers objected to results from Arizona. Cruz had played leading role in efforts to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory, including such objections. Following the riots, several lawmakers called for his resignation, with Cruz later issuing a statement calling for "a peaceful and orderly transition of power, pursuant to the Constitution."
Cruz's fundraising call immediately prompted backlash online, many dubbing it insensitive and criticizing him for what they viewed as his role in inciting the violence. According to Schneider, an aid to Cruz said the senator "would not send this out," explaining, "this was automated [text] by a firm. He's dismayed by what's happening at the Capitol."
Cruz would set fire to the constitution if he thought it would get him attention.— Guy Roll (@jguyr) January 6, 2021
A young woman (20s?) was just brought out of the capital with CPR being performed on her.Protestors now on floor of the senate. Literally. All a result of trump inciting sedition. Meanwhile Ted sees this as a perfect time to raise funds. That should tell you all you need to know— ScarvesUp (@Rainmaker353) January 6, 2021
'I'm leading the fight... " So he is taking responsibility for the people who are actually fighting? Guess we know who the leader of the riot is. Lock him up.— Eric Vey (@EricVey) January 6, 2021
Someone has been shot there & Cruz is fundraising. He— FangFan62 (@FangFan62) January 6, 2021
shares blame with Trump on this!! pic.twitter.com/KpwrXp66H2
Ted Cruz thinks violent coup attempts are a fundraising opportunity. Fuck you @tedcruz. https://t.co/Gzxyq6IcqU— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 6, 2021
Texas deserves better. https://t.co/zg84iEj6Pz— Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) January 6, 2021
Ted Cruz is fundraising off this right now. Sending texts asking for money right now. There is no bottom.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 6, 2021
This is happening right now and Ted Cruz is sending out fundraising texts! https://t.co/RsaTIoQPQc— Michael James (@Mburn1967) January 6, 2021
Cruz's behavior is just wrong. On so many levels. He doesn't appear to care about bodily safety of others in the building... This is not only unchristian, it is cynical and harmful behavior born of evil ideology that threatens LIFE everywhere.— Carol Williams (@NewRhineland) January 6, 2021
Can we charge @tedcruz with sedition and expel him from the Senate?— Kristen Marie (@KristenProdigy) January 6, 2021
Dear #TexasProgressives Dear @BetoORourke I am officially in on whatever campaigns you're running to rid the government of Ted Cruz. https://t.co/wx1Wzugsyw— Potato Disguisey (@PotatoDisguisey) January 7, 2021
*winces embarrassingly in Texan https://t.co/Wfv962L5Es— 🗣 Vote! (@LawesomelySam) January 7, 2021
