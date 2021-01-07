Capitol: Ted Cruz Ripped After Fundraising Message Goes out Amid Chaos

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is facing fierce backlash online after he sent a fundraising email and text amid Wednesday's Capitol riots. As a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, a message from the senator went on asking those who received it to “stand” with him and asking for “help in this fight to push back against the radical left.”

The message, shared to Twitter Politico reporter Elena Schneider, began by declaring that Cruz is "leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results." The accompanying note warned that "if Congress fails to conduct this emergency audit, I will REJECT the electors from the disputed states," going on to allege "Democrats are aiming the full force of their fire at me, and they're not going to be letting up anytime soon." Asking for "emergency support," Cruz, in the message, said he is "angered by how we’ve seen election officials act outside their constitutional authority to rewrite voting laws."

The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber. Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text. “I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states...” it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6 — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021

The message was sent as congressmen, who had convened for a joint session to certify the electoral vote, were ordered to shelter in place as rioters stormed the Capitol building. The chambers had separately recessed after GOP lawmakers objected to results from Arizona. Cruz had played leading role in efforts to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory, including such objections. Following the riots, several lawmakers called for his resignation, with Cruz later issuing a statement calling for "a peaceful and orderly transition of power, pursuant to the Constitution."

Cruz's fundraising call immediately prompted backlash online, many dubbing it insensitive and criticizing him for what they viewed as his role in inciting the violence. According to Schneider, an aid to Cruz said the senator "would not send this out," explaining, "this was automated [text] by a firm. He's dismayed by what's happening at the Capitol."