Serena Williams Lists Bel Air Mansion for $12 Million

Serena Williams has listed her 6101 square-foot mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, real estate site Trulia shares, which could mean a major potential windfall for the tennis star.

Williams purchased the six-bedroom, seven-bath home in 2006 for $6.612 million, and currently has the house on the market for $12 million.

Selling her home marks another major change in the tennis star’s life, as Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.

Traditional style

The traditional-style home was built in 1953 and sits on one of the largest lots in the Stone Canyon area of the iconic neighborhood. The property offers Williams her privacy with plenty of gardens, trees and hiking trails, as well as a tall clipped hedge and a gate. The gated motor court and front doors are connected by a vine-draped colonnade that leads visitors into the baby blue home and opens into a narrow entrance hall.

Luxurious accents

The home has been fully updated but hasn’t lost its historic touch, with touches like marble flooring, crown molding and plenty of French doors featuring as accents throughout the estate. Williams’ house also includes a semi-circular living room, a formal dining room, a gym, private salon and bar/study lounge area.

Leave the tennis at the door

The master suite features French doors to a Juliet balcony and a marble bathroom with a claw-foot tub and steam shower.

Naturally, the home also includes a stunning backyard swimming pool surrounded by a flagstone terrace and an open cabana, although the estate does not have a tennis court. Instead, Williams could get her exercise with private hiking trails carved into the hill behind the house.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris