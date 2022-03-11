Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair has taken out a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Carlson, after accusing him of domestic violence. Blair, 49, was able to obtain the order in the wake of Carlon being arrested for felony domestic violence last month. Entertainment Tonight obtained the court documents on Wednesday, which detailed the details of the attack that took place on Feb. 22.

Carlson allegedly stopped by Blair’s house to drop off a television set, and the actress was severely weakened due to a recent IV treatment for her multiple sclerosis and was therefore unable to help him. He allegedly attacked her, screaming “You f— up, you can’t do anything, you can’t love anybody, you’re f—ing useless, you cripple.” According to Blair, she responded with “I don’t f—ing deserve this, I can do so much better than you.” Carlson was then enraged and attempted to choke her on the couch, putting his hands over her nose and mouth until she was unconscious.

Police arrived at the scene and Blair was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Carlson was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries. Blair was able to obtain a five-day emergency protective order, and Carlson has filed a request for a protective order of his own against Blair. He claims that she is lying and that she is, in fact, the one who attacked him, taking a swing at him and trying to scratch his face. His request has not been granted.

In August, the Legally Blonde actress had revealed that she Blair lost the ability to speak, struggled with chronic pain, and lost the ability to be able to use her left leg; however, after stem cell treatment, she can finally say she is doing much better. “My prognosis is great,” she said according to PEOPLE. “I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down.”

Blair admitted while she’s been doing well the last few months, she wanted to wait a little longer before she went public with it because she has still been sorting through some things and felt she wasn’t ready for the world to know yet. “I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed,” she revealed. “I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone.”

“I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it’s just, me,” she added. “It’s not that MS was on a path killing me. I mean, it was killing me with this flare lasting so long. I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it’s absolutely for my son. I have no desire to leave him alone right now.”