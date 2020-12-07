Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Attempt to Recreate 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their Cruel Intentions kiss 2020 style. The two actresses reunited for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time and shared their time together with fans on social media. However, their reunion recreating their famous, award-winning kiss, with a little twist, had everyone talking.

The two won an MTV Movie Award back in 2000 for Best Kiss and they just won another award in 2020 for it as well. Gellar said that it's the "single most awarded kiss in cinema history." "You don't have to Google it. I already did," she added according to Entertainment Tonight. Blair then said, "I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

Gellar added, "It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. Also, it was super hot." The Legally Blonde actress then wrapped up with, "So as a special thanks, we'd like to recreate it, right here, for you guys." In the video, the two were sitting outside at a round table with an MTV Award between them. The two looked at each other as they leaned in for a kiss before they both were stopped by clear plexiglass. While both lean up against it for the kiss, Gellar then looked at the camera and said, "Stay safe MTV, and 2020 end soon" while the audience laughed.

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

This wasn't the first time the two have recreated their kiss. They also did so while accepting their award in 2000 and on a few other occasions. Blair took to Instagram to share a picture of her kissing the award with Gellar holding it.

"Looking back 20 years ago... A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss," she captioned her post. "What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn't shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking. I am honored to be the GOAT kiss with my dear friend @sarahmgellar... who has been by my side through the excitement, the slow times, the changes, the kids, in sickness and in health." She wrapped up by thanking the man who gave her her first big movie and said that her on-screen kiss will always "be a point of pride."