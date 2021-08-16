Selma Blair Reveals She's in Remission From Multiple Sclerosis and Next Steps

✖

Selma Blair is sharing some exciting news with fans. After years battling with Multiple Sclerosis, she is officially in remission. The Legally Blonde actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in Aug. 2018 and has battled with severe symptoms ever since, until recently. Blair lost the ability to speak, struggled with chronic pain and lost the ability to be able to use her left leg; however, after stem cell treatment, she can finally say she is doing much better.

"My prognosis is great," she said according to PEOPLE. "I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down." The 49-year-old has an upcoming documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, which will release in theaters Oct. 15 and stream exclusively on Discovery+, and will allow fans to go behind the scenes of just exactly what she's been going through the last few years. Blair shared the trailer to the new piece via her Instagram and fans are eager to see.

Blair admits while she's been doing well the last few months, she wanted to wait a little longer before she went public with it because she has still been sorting through some things and felt she wasn't ready for the world to know yet. "I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed," she revealed. "I've accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn't look like this for everyone."

"I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it's just, me," she added. "It's not that MS was on a path killing me. I mean, it was killing me with this flare lasting so long. I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son. I have no desire to leave him alone right now." Blair has opened up about how her 10-year-old son, Arthur, has been a big motivation for her to get through this.

She admitted while her diagnosis "can be very isolating" for a lot of people, she feels more than fortunate to have had a solid group of supporters around her helping her every step of the way. "People took great care of me. I never really like life. I do now — strange, huh? Just because life's so weird. I was so scared in life. To suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me, to figure out boundaries, time management and energy. I'm having the time of my life."