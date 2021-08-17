Selma Blair Sends Message to Christina Applegate Following Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

✖

Selma Blair is supporting friend Christina Applegate after she announced last week she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The day after the Dead to Me actress, 49, broke the news of her health problems on social media, her The Sweetest Thing co-star, also 49, wrote her a sweet note on Twitter joking about their kids.

"Loving you always," Blair wrote to Applegate Wednesday. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love." Applegate responded, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun." The Anchorman star previously shared she had been diagnosed with the condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing problems with vision, movement and balance, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS."

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it." The Emmy winner asked for privacy moving forward, adding, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do."

Blair also has multiple sclerosis, announcing the news in October 2018 on social media two months after being diagnosed. "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation," she wrote at the time. "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best." Blair has since brought followers along with her throughout her MS journey, speaking out about the realities of the disease. Monday, the Cruel Intentions actress revealed she was in "remission" from MS and that her prognosis was "great."

Applegate is no stranger to health problems herself, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, which prompted her to have a double mastectomy. In 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a precautionary measure against developing more cancer, as she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation that causes a heightened risk of the disease.