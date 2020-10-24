Selma Blair Bares All in Bikini Photoshoot to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

✖

Selma Blair donned a bikini in her latest Instagram photo, shared on Friday, to do her part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Blair was busy earlier this week as well when she joined the rest of the Legally Blonde cast for a virtual reunion to help raise funds for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen. Earlier this month, Blair said her multiple sclerosis has gone into remission.

Blair's latest Instagram post was a set of pictures showing the 48-year-old wearing a pink bikini. In the last photo, she showed just her legs, with her hand holding the bikini top. "I love when my bra and underwear... fit. Especially when it’s for such a good cause," Blair wrote. "Chic [KiT Undergarments] turned bathing suit. They are partnering with [Women's Cancer Research Fund] for Breast Cancer Awareness month. A percentage of sales will be donated to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund." She included the hashtag "Kits to Kick Cancer."

Blair is not the only celebrity to help KiT Undergarments' partnership with the Women's Cancer Research Fund. The brand shared photos with Rashida Jones, Riley Keough, Melanie Griffith, Cynthia Erivo, Lisa Rinna, and others modeling its bras. According to the brand's own post with Blair's photos, she is wearing the Triangle Pullover Bra in Rose and the Seamless Classic Cut Brief in Rose.

Earlier this week, Blair joined Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, Holland Taylor, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel for the Legally Blonde virtual reunion, notes Today. During the event, Witherspoon said no one who made the film thought it would have such staying power. In fact, a third film is in the works. "I don’t think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be or how it would inspire young women and young people across the world," she said. "I’ve traveled the entire world and always, always the movie that people stop me about is Legally Blonde."

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, years after she began experiencing some symptoms of the chronic disease. She has been open about her battle with the condition, and has experienced spasms and struggled walking. Earlier this month, she told a fan her MS was in remission, reports Yahoo Life. Remission, a period where a patient does not experience symptoms, can last for weeks or months, but there is no cure for the disease.