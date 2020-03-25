Coronavirus: Selma Blair Ventures to Grocery Story in Mask Due to ‘High Risk’ Definition Amid Pandemic

Americans across the country are currently taking extra precautions as they stock up on necessary goods amidst the coronavirus crisis. Selma Blair is one of many who has braved grocery stores in order to secure some of those essentials. As the Daily Mail noted, Blair, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, wore a face mask to the grocery store on Sunday. Because of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Blair is part of a “high-risk” group of individuals who is especially susceptible to the coronavirus, which is why she took extra care when she went out and about recently.

Selma Blair & boyfriend Ron Carlson both wear face masks while stocking up on groceries: https://t.co/jHacmxHuH1 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 22, 2020

In photos posted by both the Daily Mail and Just Jared, Blair could be seen wearing a face mask as she stocked up on essentials during her grocery store run with her boyfriend, Ron Carlson. Carlson also donned a mask for their outing and took control of the couple’s cart, which was filled with groceries. The actor’s appearance comes after she posted a message to her followers on Friday in which she touched upon this current health crisis. On Instagram, she penned a lengthy message in order to help spread some positivity amidst the pandemic.

“I loved you today. I know you are nervous today. Or enjoying being at home with your kids, and still worried. We should be. But it is not end of days. Yet. It is a shift. A wake up,” her message began, captioning a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a lit candle. “What we need may be very different from what we thought we needed. Please be thoughtful. Care for yourselves and family. Please help others by not panic shopping. If people even go out to shop. wear gloves. Wash hands and surfaces.”

“Re learn multiplication table with kid. I cannot believe how rusty I am,” Blair went on to suggest. “Light a fire. Or a candle. Read a book a day. So many authors can’t promote their work now. Enjoy their writing. Enjoy your mind. Feel what you feel and talk about it. Even if it is to an empty room. That’s how I roll.”

Blair continued to write that she brought a little joy to her child’s day by ordering him flowers after he was frustrated with his homework.

“And so I sent him flowers and a card and he laughed and smiled and proudly placed his flowers where he wanted . It was a good moment,” she added, giving her followers a dose of positivity amidst a difficult time in the world right now.