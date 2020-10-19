Reese Witherspoon Reveals 'Legally Blonde' Reunion With Original Cast Members

It's the year of reunions and there's no better time for it since 2020 has been a challenging one for everybody to say the least. Reese Witherspoon did the bend and snap alongside her Legally Blonde co-stars and fans are invited! Witherspoon took to Twitter to announce the exciting news and her followers couldn't be more thrilled.

"You guys!! It's a Legally Blonde Reunion. We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have dome the bend & snap for old times sake!" she posted. "Join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel!! PS: Don't you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?"

You guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. 🎀 We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! 💅🏽 Join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up? pic.twitter.com/dNsHg0F5Nl — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 19, 2020

Witherspoon was an instant hit playing the role of Elle Woods in the film franchise. After the success of the first film, a sequel was pushed out two years later, Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde where Woods took her law degree and put it to use, once again, making a huge difference in the lives of many. Now, fans are ready for another one. While a third installment was announced in 2018, not much has happened since until recently. Former The Office star Mindy Kailing and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Don Goor are reportedly working on MGM's long-awaited third movie featuring none-other than Witherspoon herself as the fan-favorite attorney.

The two writers are reportedly putting a new spin on the script, which was first written by Kristen "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the original Legally Blonde. Goor and Kaling were hired to give a "new fresh spin" on McCullah and Smith's script but are not entirely making it over from the ground up, according to Deadline. Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter and Platt Productions President Adam Siegel are producing the film.

The first installment was based on Amanda Brown's novel and hit theaters in 2001 with Robert Luketic as director. Witherspoon then returned to the big screen for the second one in 2003, and both inspired the 2009 direct-to-video sequel Legally Blondes. Since then, fans just can't get enough of Woods.