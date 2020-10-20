'Legally Blonde 3' Release Date Revealed

✖

Legally Blonde 3 is officially happening, and MGM Studios has made its release date official. In a Tuesday evening tweet, MGM confirmed that Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods would return to the silver screen in May 2022. Witherspoon was tagged in the tweet, ensuring that Witherspoon is still attached to reprise her role as the blonde bombshell who outwits opponents in the courtroom.

This release date is the biggest news to surface about the movie in quite a while. Reports broke of the sequel back in 2018, with Witherspoon confirming her involvement not long after. The latest update was that the initial Legally Blonde 3 script, written by the first movie's writers Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, was getting a facelift from The Office star/writer Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor. No director is attached to the project.

Additionally, MGM has not confirmed any other returning cast members just yet. Stars who previously appeared in both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde include Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach. The franchise has also featured Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Sally Field, Regina King, Bob Newhart and Victor Garber.

Legally Blonde was a smash hit for MGM after its release in July 2001, earning $141.8 million on an $18 million budget. It also proved that Reese Witherspoon could lead a major film, building on promising performances in Cruel Intentions, Election, Pleasantville and American Psycho. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was also a hit, earning $124.9 million on a budget of $45 million.

While this next installment will be Legally Blonde 3, it's technically the franchise's fourth film. MGM released a third movie, Legally Blondes, in 2009. That spinoff flick followed Elle's twin cousins, played by Camilla and Rebecca Rosso. Witherspoon did not appear in the straight-to-DVD movie but served as one of its producers.

No other details about Legally Blonde 3 have surfaced.