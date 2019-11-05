Selma Blair Embraces ‘Short and Grey’ Hair Following Chemotherapy Treatment

Selma Blair is embracing her new hair as it grows back “short and grey” following chemotherapy. On Monday, the Cruel Intentions actress, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself to give her followers “an in depth look at hair growth, post chemotherapy” amid her ongoing multiple sclerosis treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

“For those few interested at an in depth look at hair growth, post chemotherapy for [hct],” Blair captioned the photo, explaining that she had cut her hair short “to transition myself and my son for impending baldness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Easy. Baldness came,” she continued. “I didn’t shave head to that end. Of course it fell out. Shiny. Pale dome. Nice enough. It took two months to begin regrowth And it came in fine and pale and very sparse. I shaved it. It looked too sad. For me.”

The actress went on to write that she has tried several different styles in past months and has attempted to “let it grow back,” though it was “it was patchy in color and I felt like dying it brown.”

“Ridiculous! I really only succeeded in dying my scalp,” she wrote. “After a week, I buzzed shorter with clippers and a few weeks later, here we are. A charcoal, thinnish, patchy charcoal head. I will see how a pixie grows in. Or I will buzz again.”

Although Blair is experimenting with different hairstyles, she said there is one style that she is no longer considering: her long hair.

“It seems to be too much to have long hair again,” she explained. “So I will leave it short and grey, something I have never before wanted to do. I equated it with giving up. And maybe giving up long, brown hair, complete with time consuming highlights and lowlights isn’t necessarily a give up. Give in. Embrace. Sure. I’ll try it.”

“Unless…some fancy pants company with a thick checkbook wants to entice me out of dye retirement,” she concluded. “Then I will sing about the glories of processed hair! I certainly will. So, until that wished for day, enjoy the head.”

Blair’s post, one of many shared in recent months as she documents her multiple sclerosis treatment, drew plenty of praise from her followers.

“You have never looked more beautiful as these last months,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Gorgeous in all stages of hair,” another commented.

“It’s still a great head! Love the color too!!” wrote a third.

Since being diagnosed with MS in August 2018, the actress has undergone a number of treatments, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy. She frequently shares her honest feelings throughout her journey, saying she has both good and bad days.