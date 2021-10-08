Selena Gomez Fans Touting Dating Rumors With Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ Alum

Celebrities better keep an eye on which fellow famous people they follow because fans might start thinking they’re dating. After Chris Evans added Selena Gomez to the small number of people the Captain America actor follows, fans of the Only Murders in the Building star began theorizing that the two are an item. There have also been photos of the two leaving the same places in Los Angeles earlier this month, but the two never appeared in the same photo.

Evans only follows 162 people, many of whom he has worked with in the past. Gomez fans recently noticed that he began following Gomez, although they have not worked together before, notes The Sun. Gomez follows 201 Instagram accounts, but it does not appear she is following Evans.

https://twitter.com/selenasadios/status/1443951023089979396?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans do have a little more “evidence” to back their theory than an Instagram follow. On Oct. 1, photos of Gomez, 29, and Evans, 40, leaving the same studio in Los Angeles surfaced on Twitter. Other photos from the same day showed the two leaving the same restaurant. However, Evans and Gomez were not seen in the same picture.

In a 2015 Watch What Happens Live appearance Gomez fans dug up, she admitted that Evans was her “number one celebrity crush.” She was embarrassed, adding, “Oh man, he’s either gonna hate me or love me.” Host Andy Cohen suggested that Evans would “love” her.

Evans, who famously went back-and-forth with Lizzo after she joked about wanting to have his baby, played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. He made his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the same year he also starred in Knives Out. He has a role in Adam McKay’s all-star Netflix comedy .

As for Gomez, she now stars in Hulu’s acclaimed Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series was renewed for a second season, but it’s not known if her character will return. The ninth episode will be released on Oct. 12, while the finale comes out on Oct. 19. She also voices Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania movies.