See Steve Irwin’s Niece Rebecca Lobie’s Tattoos in Instagram Photos

Steve Irwin’s niece, Rebecca Lobie, has taken to the life of an Instagram influencer very naturally. The 32-year-old has been filling the newsfeed with sultry snapshots, many of which show off her tattoos.

Fans are getting to know Lobie through Instagram in the last year or so. As the niece of Steve Irwin, acclaimed conservationist and TV personality, she was already on the outskirts of celebrity life. However, with her recent adoption of social media, she is catching some eyes for herself.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Lobie was working as the manager for multiple restaurants within the Australia Zoo before she stumbled into work as a social media influencer. As fans slowly realized who she was, Lobie’s follower count shot up by the thousands. At the time of this writing, she has more than 14,700 followers.

Lobie’s older posts reveal a bigger focus on family-related content. She shares two young children with her husband, Mick, and they seem to take a lot of adventurous outdoor trips, not unlike their late great-uncle.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Lobie may be making as much as $160 per sponsored post. She often tags clothing companies on Instagram, promoting bikinis an activewear for the most part.

Some of Lobie’s oldest posts even feature photos of her with her cousin, Bindi Sue Irwin. Bindi is the elder of Steve Irwin’s children, and has followed in his footsteps working at the zoo. However, she and Lobie no longer follow each other on social media.

One thing is for sure: Lobie’s Instagram has given fans plenty of angles to see her tattoos from. Here is a look at the rising influencer’s ink.

‘Fate’

One of Lobie’s smaller, subtler tattoos is nestled just inside of her wrist. It is a piece of intricate script with a swirling underline, and it reads “Fate.” The word faces outward, insinuating that it is for others to read, not her.

Flowers

On Lobie’s other wrist is another inscription, this one apparently reading “Seth.” It is worked into a larger design, however, including flowers and more words. The whole thing creeps close to Lobie’s elbow.

Bees’ Knees

It is hard to read, but it is clear that Lobie’s flower tattoo includes a quote or a line of poetry of some kind. It is also encircled in dotted lines, and there appears to be a bee flying over the petals.

Palm Tree

Further up one of Lobie’s arms is a simple design of a palm tree. The tattoo is placed on the back up Lobie’s upper arm, and features dark shading that gets lighter and lighter around the edges.

Horse

On Lobie’s lower back, she has a detailed tattoo of a horse’s head. The significance of the design is unclear, but fans get plenty of peeks at the animal in Lobie’s posts.

‘Photocopy’

In some pictures, you can tell that Lobie’s horse tattoo includes the word “photocopy.” Again, it is not clear why, and it appears Lobie has had this tattoo for a while now. Fans may never get a clear explanation for its significance.

‘Happy Place’

Overall, Lobie’s fans get different views of her tattoos all the time, from different angles and in different combinations, depending on how she happens to be lying down that day.

The model is a big fan of the beach, the pool and anywhere else she can catch some sun, and it seems like she is here to stay in the world of social media marketing icons.