Sebastian Athie's Fans in Shock Over Disney Star's Death at 24
Actor Sebastian Athie, who starred in the Disney XD Latin America series O11CE, died unexpectedly at age 24. After Disney Channel Latin America and Athie's manager Christina Chaparro shared the sad news, Athie's fans mourned his death on Twitter. The cause of death has not been revealed, leaving many fans wondering how this could happen to the rising television star.
Athie played a lead role in O11CE, which was produced by Disney Channel Latin America and Disney Channel Europe. The show's three seasons aired between March 2017 and November 2019. Athie starred as Lorenzo Guevara, a soccer player. Mariano Gonzalez starred as Gabo, a teenager who gets a scholarship to a sports academy in Buenos Aires. According to Athie's IMDb page, his only credits before O11CE were two episodes of La rosa de Guadalupe in 2014 and 2015.
Disney Channel Latin America announced Athie's death on Saturday. "We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell," the network wrote in Spanish. Chaparro shared the network's message on Instagram, adding "Absolute sadness" in Spanish. The National Association of Actors of Mexico also shared their condolences, adding, "We send a hug of solidarity to his family and friends with our deepest condolences."
aún es algo muy fuerte para mí, aún no me creo esto. Sebastián fue una persona muy linda, honesta y feliz— 🌨️'𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒎 𝙋𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙖 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙚 (@lovessgyu) July 5, 2020
Athie was also a singer. He performed the Mexican national anthem during a friendly match between the Mexico and Argentina national teams. According to the Spanish-language site Infobae, Athie only recently spoke with fans via Zoom and his last Instagram post showed him vacationing in Chapultepec, Mexico City. The caption was a quote from Nelson Mandela reading, "To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others." His posts on Instagram and Twitter have now become a venue for tributes from fans.prevnext
Lorenzo will live forever 🖤#sebastianathie #O11CE pic.twitter.com/4AEGsZI6TR— Valars-Gerd (@GerdValars) July 6, 2020
Thanks for everything as Lorenzo Guevara @Sebastian_athie in Disney 11 you really entertained me and my friend @Hero19748792 for enjoying the show. Thanks for everything you bring to us with entertainment and thanks @DisneyChannelLA and @DisneyXD_LA for the show. #Disney11 pic.twitter.com/3KreHHdZf5— Pro Gamer 1911 (@protweetyt) July 6, 2020
Rest in Peace💔🥺#SebastianAthie #wewillnotforgetyou pic.twitter.com/1YZm1IQPmo— Eline Van de Velde (@eline1vdv) July 5, 2020
sorry if i made mistakes here, i'm not thinking about it now, i just can't believe that he is not here with us...#sebastianathie #o11ce pic.twitter.com/HBZQxPvcYZ— ›› sheyuwina ‹‹ (@livxbby_) July 4, 2020
Lately over the weekend Disney Actor Sebastian Athie who played Lorenzo Guevara in my favourite show #Disney11 has died at the age of 24. Well @Sebastian_Athie thanks for being a great actor in Disney 11 even @MarianoG_11 as Gabo.— Pro Gamer 1911 (@protweetyt) July 6, 2020
R.I.P Sebastian Athie 1995-2020@Hero19748792 pic.twitter.com/d7GAuwHHDv