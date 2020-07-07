Sebastian Athie's Fans in Shock Over Disney Star's Death at 24

Actor Sebastian Athie, who starred in the Disney XD Latin America series O11CE, died unexpectedly at age 24. After Disney Channel Latin America and Athie's manager Christina Chaparro shared the sad news, Athie's fans mourned his death on Twitter. The cause of death has not been revealed, leaving many fans wondering how this could happen to the rising television star.

Athie played a lead role in O11CE, which was produced by Disney Channel Latin America and Disney Channel Europe. The show's three seasons aired between March 2017 and November 2019. Athie starred as Lorenzo Guevara, a soccer player. Mariano Gonzalez starred as Gabo, a teenager who gets a scholarship to a sports academy in Buenos Aires. According to Athie's IMDb page, his only credits before O11CE were two episodes of La rosa de Guadalupe in 2014 and 2015.

Disney Channel Latin America announced Athie's death on Saturday. "We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell," the network wrote in Spanish. Chaparro shared the network's message on Instagram, adding "Absolute sadness" in Spanish. The National Association of Actors of Mexico also shared their condolences, adding, "We send a hug of solidarity to his family and friends with our deepest condolences."