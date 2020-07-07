Sebastian Athie, Disney Star, Dead at 24

Sebastian Athie, who was a star on the Disney Channel Latin America, passed away at the age of 24 on Sunday. Athie was best known for his work on shows O11CE and La rosa de Guadalupe. At the time of this writing, there is no known cause for his death. His passing is being investigated by police, according to The Sun.

Along with being known for his work on the television screen, Athie also was involved with a career in music. He and another actor, Javier Eloy Bonanno, released "Hasta que Vuelvas," a duet in 2018. In a tweet on Disney Channel Latin America's account that was later transcribed in English by Heavy, the company wrote, "Your art and your smile stay forever." The tweet said "we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart." O11CE saw Athie play the part of Lorenzo in a show that follows the soccer team at Sports Academic Insitute. One of his co-stars, Daniel Panitio, wrote on Instagram after learning his death, that, "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love." He finished by saying he will always remember him and that losing him was like losing a brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Channel LA (@disneychannel_la) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

News of his death comes a year after the tragic loss of another Disney Channel star, Cameron Boyce. The Descendants star was 20 at the time of his loss, dying suddenly of a seizure in his sleep. He was diagnosed three years prior with epilepsy. Many of his former co-stars on the Disney Channel film, including Sofia Carson, paid touching tributes to him on the anniversary of his death.

Carson reflected on the 365 days that went by, writing that it's been a whole year of "missing you." She said he continues to "light up our whole entire world" despite not being here. Founded after his death, the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which sets out to reduce gun violence and find a cure for epilepsy, wrote on Instagram on Monday that "we choose to honor the incredible legacy" that the actor left behind. Along with their sentiments, many Disney Channel fans also took the day to recall some of their favorite moments of Boyce on screen, from his time on The Descendants and in shows like Jessie and non-Disney movies like both Grown Ups films and Eagle Eye.