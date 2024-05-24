Sean Kingston Arrested After Police Raid Home

Sean Kingston has been arrested, following a police raid on his Florida house. PEOPLE reports that, on Thursday, the rapper-singer was taken into custody in California — where he had a scheduled concert performance — while earlier in the day his mother Janice Turner, 61, was arrested at the South Florida mansion he's been renting.

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. "According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, Calif."

Turner's arrest was also based on numerous fraud and theft charges, according to PEOPLE. The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that the arrest and search warrants were served following an investigation that is active and ongoing.

Ahead of the arrests, Kingston took to Instagram to downplay concerns around the home raid, writing on an Instagram Stories post: "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

The raid at Kingston's rental home is related to a lawsuit against the musician, filed by Ver Ver Entertainment in February. The suit alleges that Kingston hasn't paid the company for items he purchased items from them. Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kingston made "numerous false representations" to Ver Ver Entertainment, such as stating that he has a "current and ongoing working relationship" with Justin Bieber.

Kingston and Bieber collaborated on two songs more than a decade ago: "Eenie Meanie" in 2010 and "Won't Stop" in 2011. The suit states that Kingston promised Ver Ver Entertainment that he would get Bieber to help him film promotional videos for the company, as part if a deal to lower his payments and credit toward the cost of purchased items. However, they claim that they found out Kingston has "no ongoing working" relationship with the "Love Yourself" singer.

Ver Ver Entertainment's complaint claims that Kingston's failure to pay them, after numerous attempts to collect payment earlier this year, puts him in breach of contract. They also allege that he "has a long history of engaging in fraudulent conduct."

"I filed a lawsuit against Sean Kingston," attorney Dennis Card told PEOPLE. "A detective in Broward County read my lawsuit and contacted me, and so we went down and gave, with my client, a recorded statement and an affidavit." Card added that they've been "waiting on this raid for more than two months now."

Kingston does not appear to have issued any new comments following his arrest.