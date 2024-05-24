Sean Kingston's Home Raided in Florida

The singer has been in tons of legal trouble over the years.

Sean Kingston has found himself in more legal trouble. CBS News reports the Jamaican-American singer's mother was arrested on May 23 on fraud charges at his home in Florida. News outlets spotted officers at the home, which was part of a raid. The investigation is reportedly active and ongoing.

Kingston was renting the mansion. He was accused of not completing payments to VER VER Entertainment on a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television. The complaint reveals that Kingston coerced the company to accept a lower down payment and credit towards the purchase by saying he would deliver marketing materials and videos for the company with Justin Bieber.

This isn't the first time he's been in trouble with the law. In 2021, a music video producer claimed Kingston punched him in the face and threatened him with a gun, which Kingston denied.

The previous year, a warrant was issued for his arrest for grand theft after he accepted jewelry but didn't pay for it. He's been accused of not paying several jewelers over the years. He got into a fight in 2016 and was robbed of a $300,000 chain at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles.

In 2011, Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach. He was seriously injured, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being treated, doctors discovered that he had torn his aorta and had to undergo heart surgery.

But Kingston isn't phased. He took to Instagram to update fans on his whereabouts hours after the incident. "People love negative energy!" he wrote to his Instagram Stories. "I am good and so is my mother! … my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Kingston garnered major attention after the release of his 2007 debut single, "Beautiful Girls." It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 100. His follow-up single, "Eenie Meenie" featured Justin Bieber.