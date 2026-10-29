Major Fox News Couple Ties the Knot

A pair of Fox News personalities recently moved from the (sound) stage to the altar ahead of saying, “I do,” last weekend.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity, both of whom are hosts of Fox News shows, married in Palm Beach, Florida at the historic Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea. Hannity proposed to Earhardt at the same location in December 2024.

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Per Fox News, the couple’s wedding reception took place elsewhere in Palm Beach, at the Everglades Club.

Though the couple tied the knot on Saturday, they hosted a pre-wedding gathering the night before at Mar-a-Largo, where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the attendees.

Neither President Trump, nor the first lady were present for Saturday’s wedding, though Fox News listed several prominent Fox figures, and other media, who did. Among them were Steve Doocy, Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Dana Perino, Bret Baier, Kayleigh McEnany, Karoline Leavitt, and others.

The star-studded guest list didn’t end there. Country musician Lee Greenwood, fitness personality Jillian Michaels, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were among the non-media personalities in attendance.

Earhardt, a co-host of the popular Fox & Friends, has been married twice previously. She was married to Kevin McKinney for nearly four years before divorcing in 2009. Three years later, she married Will Proctor, with whom she shares a daughter. The couple was officially divorced in 2019.

Hannity’s wedding to Earhardt was also not his first trip down the aisle. The host of Fox’s Hannity, as well as The Sean Hannity Show on radio, was married to Jill Rhodes for more than twenty years before divorcing in 2019. The former couple have two children together.

Following their wedding, Hannity and Earhardt released a joint statement that said in part, “To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined.”