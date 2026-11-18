One person has died following an accident involving popular musician John Summit’s touring bus.

According to TMZ, the tragic incident occurred in Ocala, Florida, at about 8:58 a.m. on Monday.

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A source said the tour bus was carrying members of Summit’s production crew. Law enforcement stated that a black Toyota Camry ran a red light and collided with the bus.

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The driver of the sedan reportedly passed away. Summit was not on the bus when the crash occurred.

After the crash, Summit’s crew boarded another bus to continue their trip to Miami, where the musician was scheduled to perform. He will be performing at Kaseya Center on Nov. 20 and 21.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and issued a statement. “For reasons currently under investigation, the Toyota sedan traveled off the roadway in a southeast direction and collided with the front of the stopped tour bus. The driver of the tour bus, a 64-year-old Louisiana man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Nine adult passengers aboard the bus were also uninjured.”

“The driver of the Toyota sedan, a 40-year-old male from Ocala, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.”

John Summit Was Not on Board, But Was Making Headlines for Another Reason

Coincidentally, minutes after the accident, Summit took to X to vent his frustration over not receiving a Grammy nomination. His comments have sparked multiple headlines from news outlets and online discourse.

“Never submitting to the Grammys again unless s— changes,” he wrote on X. “It’s all a f—ing joke. I’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.”

He ranted in a second post, “Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. No dj is playing that music in the clubs.”

Hours after “logging off,” Summit returned to X to admit he didn’t do a “good job” of making his point.

“My intent was not to drag other artists down and I seriously congratulate everyone who was nominated,” he clarified. “They fully deserve the recognition. I just think there should be an extra category for more dance music djs [and] producers.”

Summit then added, “Much love everyone. Signing off from Twitter now for a while.”

The DJ/producer hasn’t publicly commented on the bus crash.