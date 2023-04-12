Sean Hannity Reportedly Dating Another Fox News Host

Love is in the air at Fox News. Two of the network's most prominent and popular hosts have reportedly sparked romance, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that Sean Hannity is dating fellow Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. Neither Hannity nor Earhardt have addressed the reports at this time.

ET's Tuesday report — which simply stated, "ET has learned that recent reports on the relationship between Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are true" — followed a report earlier in the day from the Daily Mail, which reported that the pair were "together in domestic bliss." The outlet published several never-before-seen photos of the alleged couple seemingly supporting the romance claims. In one photo, Hannity and Earhardt cozied up together in a booth at a Waffle House in South Carolina in January. Another image showed the pair sharing corn on the cob at Oyster Fest in Long Island last fall.

According to the Daily Mail, Hannity and Earhardt's friendship "bloomed into a committed relationship so strong they've blended their lives and their families," with a source close to the pair telling the outlet that Hannity is an "adoring" step-father-like figure to Earhardt's daughter Hayden, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Proctor. An image published by the outlet even showed Hannity and Earhardt traveling together with Hayden in Palm Beach, Florida in February.

"They are extremely happy together and have been for a while. It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey," one source told the outlet. "They started out as best friends and the relationship evolved over time. He's a generous and kind guy and she is just an incredibly wonderful person – they're a really sweet couple with so much love for each other."

This is not the first time Hannity and Earhardt have sparked romance rumors. The pair were previously at the center of similar rumors three years ago when they were first romantically linked in August 2019, though they have remained tight-lipped about any possible romance. Earhardt was previously married to Proctor, a former Clemson Tigers quarterback, from 2012 until Earhardt filed for divorce in October 2018. Hannity, meanwhile, was previously married to Jill Rhodes for over two decades. The former couple, who share son Sean, 24, and daughter Merri, 22, announced in 2020 that they divorced several years after quietly separating years earlier.