'Scrubs' Fans Mourn Actor Sam Lloyd After His Death Following Cancer Battle

Fans of Sam Lloyd have been taking to social media to mourn his death. The beloved character actor, arguably best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, died Friday at the age of 56. He'd been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer last year, which came just weeks after his first child was born.

Following his diagnosis, the family set up a GoFundMe to help them pay for medical expenses. In March, organizer Tim Hobart provided an updated to the actor's condition. "Sam is preparing for a new fight. A fight that will come with bigger challenges. So please send Sam all of your prayers and positive energy. He continues to read all of your posts and he is overwhelmed by the incredible love that has come his way from around the world."

Following news of Lloyd's death, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence addressed the tragedy on Twitter. "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted)," he wrote. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many." Lawrence was soon joined by the legions of scrubs fans to mourn the actor, specifically for his role as the chain-smoking lawyer in the medical comedy.