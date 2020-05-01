'Scrubs' Fans Mourn Actor Sam Lloyd After His Death Following Cancer Battle
Fans of Sam Lloyd have been taking to social media to mourn his death. The beloved character actor, arguably best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, died Friday at the age of 56. He'd been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer last year, which came just weeks after his first child was born.
Following his diagnosis, the family set up a GoFundMe to help them pay for medical expenses. In March, organizer Tim Hobart provided an updated to the actor's condition. "Sam is preparing for a new fight. A fight that will come with bigger challenges. So please send Sam all of your prayers and positive energy. He continues to read all of your posts and he is overwhelmed by the incredible love that has come his way from around the world."
Following news of Lloyd's death, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence addressed the tragedy on Twitter. "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted)," he wrote. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many." Lawrence was soon joined by the legions of scrubs fans to mourn the actor, specifically for his role as the chain-smoking lawyer in the medical comedy.
Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB— Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020
Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/zuXyXi19sI— Robert Maschio (@robertmaschio) May 1, 2020
Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020
My best mate and I met the amazing Sam Lloyd nearly 10 years ago. He was charming, funny and had a killer voice. He will be sorely missed. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/R6fjCrKy7m— Rob Ellis (@robdavidellis) May 1, 2020
Dammit, just heard the news about Sam Lloyd. Note perfect, comedically and musically, as singing Scrubs attorney Ted. RIP. https://t.co/296BQKgbFb— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 1, 2020
Damn. Ted was easily one of my favorite characters on Scrubs! And he could sing his ass off! RIP Sam Lloyd. pic.twitter.com/17p3wZQPxX— Fed Hammond (@JustInNotOut) May 1, 2020
So upset to hear about Sam Lloyd. You will be missed sir. pic.twitter.com/zoKONf3qxs— Sam Broecker (@sambroecker) May 1, 2020
No. Sam Lloyd was one of the nicest, funniest, most talented people ever. What a horrible, horrible loss... what a kind man. Shit. Shit. Shit.— kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) May 1, 2020
R.I.P Sam Lloyd, one of my favourite TV Characters of all time 😔 pic.twitter.com/zkETnvou1a— Grant🦢🏴 (@Grant_SCFC) May 1, 2020
Really gutted to hear about Sam Lloyd passing away. Ted was one of my favourite characters in Scrubs ❤ pic.twitter.com/Oxn1A7NYMO— Rachel Williams 🏴 (@Rachyyy17) May 1, 2020
2020 is a MESS. Sam Lloyd was a man of many talents and will be so very missed pic.twitter.com/3JM9ezHqkG— Assistant (to the) Regional Manager (@KristalThrasher) May 1, 2020
Rest In Peace Sam Lloyd, thanks for giving me a memory I’ll never forget.
Ted will forever be the best Scrubs character - Peons Assemble. pic.twitter.com/Ohz7UfWXRq— Erik Apter (@Eapter93) May 1, 2020
Sam Lloyd, Ted the Lawyer on Scrubs, has left this world after a rough battle with cancer. 😥 He will be missed. ❤️— Mange SWE 🇸🇪 (@_justabrick) May 1, 2020
Ted: "I'm not upset."
J.D.: "Ted, we found you in the park, throwing rocks at old couples."
Ted: "WHY SHOULD THEY BE HAPPY?!?"
Forever and ever My Lawyer's in Love ❤️#scrubs #SamLloyd #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/utsFJBUyJg— Luigi Ametrano (@LuigiAmet) May 1, 2020