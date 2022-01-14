‘Scream’ Star Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked by a Bear on Set

Scream star Neve Campbell had much more than Ghostface to fear on a past movie project, as she recently revealed that she was once attacked by a bear on the set of a film. While promoting the newest Scream film, Campbell sat down for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about her career. Over the course of the conversation, she eventually revealed that she came too close for comfort with a bear while shooting a movie back in her teenage years.

“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear,” the 48-year-old actress shared. “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said, ‘Dip your hand in honey and just run.’” The star, who was 17 at the time, said she followed the handler’s instructions, but things with the burly beast did not quite go according to plan. “The bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand,” she continued. “He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest. My mother was visiting set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.”

Thankfully, the bear wrangler came to her aid by “throwing rocks” at the large creature, which gave Campbell an opportunity to run away. “It’s silly,” she added, then reassuring Clarkson and the audience that did not sustain an injuries during the frightful incident. “We get asked to do silly things.” The Grammy-winning host then joked, “Actors are so different from musicians. I would be like, ‘Bye!’”

Fans can currently catch Campbell in the new , which officially opened in theaters on Friday. The new film brings back the actress and her fellow franchise stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the first trailer for Scream, Woodsboro teen Tara (Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, phones Sidney (Neve) and tells her “it’s happening” again. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees.