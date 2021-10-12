‘Scream’: Trailer Released for 5th Sequel

Scream is coming back with a fifth entry of the iconic horror franchise, and the first trailer for the upcoming movies has now been released. In the intense new footage, fans get a glimpse of the bloody terror awaiting when Ghostface returns to wreak havoc on the teenagers of Woodsboro, California. The series’ beloved heroes, a little worse for wear, return as well, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all back in their respective roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley.

The trailer opens with Woodsboro teen Tara (Jenna Ortega) being stalked and attacked by the infamous masked murderer similar to how Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey, who appears to no longer be sheriff of Woodsboro, phones Sidney and tells her “it’s happening” again. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees.

“I won’s sleep until he’s in the ground,” Sydney says, making it clear she means to see this all the way to the end. She later comes face-to-face with the knife-wielding maniac, who tells her “it’s an honor” to see her. There’s also a moment where new character Sam Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera) tells the new class of teen victims that all “the attacks were all on people related to the original killers.” Presuming she means the killers from Scream ’96, this would be referring to Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard).

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past,” reads the film’s official synopsis from Paramount Pictures. In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Roger L. Jackson returns as the voice of Ghostface, and Marley Shelton reprises her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Other newcomers this time around include Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.

The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not), and the script was written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). The movie was filmed between September to November 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Scream is currently set to be released in theaters on January 14, 2022.