Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About a 'Secret' After Reconciling With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is sending a simple message amid reports she and Tristan Thompson have gotten back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for posting cryptic quotes on social media, but Thursday shared a clear statement on her Instagram Story: "Not a secret, just not your business."

This is the closest Kardashian has come to addressing the reports from various outlets that she and Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, have gotten back together. The two initially split in February 2019 after several cheating scandals, one of which occurred just before the Good American co-founder gave birth to True and another of which included sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have directly commented on the reports that they have reunited, with the reality personality sticking to sharing photos of her little girl or with family members. Thompson, however, shared a poolside photo with Rob Kardashian on Thursday, wishing Kardashian a happy birthday with a sweet family selfie back in June.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have been back together since June after spending time quarantining together with their daughter. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source told the outlet of their status at this point. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy."

Bonding together in quarantine has been helpful for the two when it comes to repairing their relationship. "They have been living in kind of a bubble, and Khloé enjoys it," the insider said, adding that things could change once Thompson's travel schedule picks back up for the NBA season. "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed, though, so they can continue to be together as a family," they explained.

Entertainment Tonight also reported the couple had reunited and that things were "going really well." It's certainly a controversial decision for Kardashian to take back Thompson, but the outlet's source said she was well aware of the criticism she would face if she followed her heart. "Khloé is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," the source said. "Khloé has never listened to outside voices; she's always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great, and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another."