Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors Shot Down Amid Reconciliation

While it was recently reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have rekindled their relationship, they didn't take another relationship milestone, despite what rumors may have suggested. Us Weekly reported that it was rumored that Kardashian and Thompson were engaged after the Revenge Body star was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. However, the publication soon set the record straight regarding the pair's relationship status.

An insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson are "not engaged." This confirmation comes after fans wondered whether the twosome secretly got engaged because of the fact that Kardashian was seen wearing that aforementioned bling at her birthday party recently. Even though they're not engaged, PEOPLE reported on Wednesday that they are giving their relationship another go. A source told the outlet specifically that Kardashian and Thompson are "giving their relationship another try." The same source added that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been a "great dad" to the pair's daughter True Thompson and that he is "working hard to prove himself" to the reality star. It should be noted that neither Kardashian nor Thompson has spoken out about reports that they are back together.

The news of Thompson and Kardashian's reported reconciliation comes shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 36th birthday with the athlete and members of her famous family. A second source told PEOPLE that the pair "acted like they were back together" at her birthday party. Interestingly enough, prior to her birthday party, Thompson penned a lengthy message to Kardashian in honor of her special day in which he expressed that he loves her.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson wrote alongside a photo of himself, Kardashian, and their daughter True donning bright smiles. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian." Kardashian and Thompson previously split towards the beginning of 2019 after it was rumored that the athlete got close with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. Before that split, the two were involved in another scandal in 2018. At the time, it was reported that Thompson allegedly cheated on the Revenge Body star while she was pregnant with their daughter.