Scott Disick Confirms He Used Weight-Loss Drug

The secret behind Scott Disick‘s dramatic slim-down is no longer hiding in his refrigerator – the reality star has finally addressed the Mounjaro medication spotted by eagle-eyed viewers. The 41-year-old The Kardashians star addressed the speculation head-on in the latest episode of the Hulu series that aired Thursday, Feb. 27. The conversation began when Khloe Kardashian called Disick to discuss a previous episode where viewers spotted boxes of Mounjaro, a type 2 diabetes medication also used for weight loss, sitting in his refrigerator.

“It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying!” Disick exclaimed when Khloe mentioned the inadvertent reveal. “Oh, f— me running.” Rather than deny using the injectable medication, Disick embraced full transparency about his weight-loss methods. “By the way, I am not embarrassed that I took it!” he declared. “Everyone that has a problem with Mounjaro can suck my d—. And by the way, they can see it now because, for a minute, you couldn’t!”

The 41-year-old reality star has zero regrets about his pharmaceutical weight-loss journey, boldly defending his choice while joking about the unexpected side benefits of shedding pounds. Disick, who shares three children – Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 – with ex Kourtney Kardashian, added that it was “tough living that large” before his weight loss.

Khloe validated his honesty, sharing her own past experiences with weight struggles. “You shouldn’t be [embarrassed]! When I was fat, I would have drank that s—,” she responded. “I don’t get the shame in it. You don’t get it because you don’t have these problems but when I was thicker, I took laxatives. I would take anything that anyone was pushing.”

The father of three has previously discussed how his weight gain began affecting various aspects of his life, including intimacy. Disick attributed his sedentary lifestyle partly to back pain stemming from a 2022 car crash involving his Lamborghini SUV. “Since then, everything has changed in my life,” Disick explained in a 2023 episode of the reality show. “I haven’t been able to run around.”

His dietary habits also contributed significantly to his weight struggle. During a previous conversation with Kris Jenner and Khloe on the show in 2024, Disick confessed to some surprising eating habits, including consuming entire boxes of Hawaiian sweet rolls nightly.

“I was pounding a whole box of them a night,” he admitted, seemingly unaware that a single package contains well over 1,000 calories. “I had no idea how horrible it was. I loved them, but I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

The sweet rolls weren’t his only dietary downfall. Disick also revealed a surprising misconception about his beverage choices. “I also didn’t know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda,” he confessed, with Kris Jenner reacting incredulously.

“All day, I would drink gingers,” he elaborated. “I was going through 20 gingers a day,” potentially adding hundreds of additional calories to his daily intake, given that some brands contain up to 140 calories per can. In that episode of The Kardashians, Khloe expressed concern that Disick was losing weight too rapidly, playfully telling him, “We’re gonna stop losing weight, right?” to which he responded by suggesting he still wanted to shed “maybe like three more pounds.”