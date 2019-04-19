Scott Disick Ripped by Fans for Latest Post Promoting Weight Loss Shots

Scott Disick became the latest reality TV star blasted by fans for promoting a weight-loss product on Instagram. On Tuesday, he tried to raise interest in “weight loss shots,” but few people wanted to buy the product.

The post was a paid advertisement for BoomBod, which claims to be a “clinically proven” weight-loss product that will “stop cravings” and show evidence of weight loss in a week.

“Getting fit on [BoomBod] weight loss shots. Already seeing great results. It’s up to 50% off today, go get your own at boombod.com,” Disick’s caption read, alongside a photo of him drinking a glass of the product.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s followers did not seem interested in the product, instead using their energy to criticize Disick for promoting the product.

“Why dont u do sham wow commercials. Are the clubs not paying for your appearance anymore. What a shame,” one person wrote.

“How hard was it for you not to laugh when doing this ad?” another wrote.

“You’ve got plenty of money. Don’t lower yourself promoting this rubbish,” one fan wrote. “Awful use of your platform.”

“I’d rather take my chances on the lottery more chance of winning that than these s– head products working. But at least I got a smile out of your comments,” another wrote.

BoomBod is the same product Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was criticized for advertising on her Instagram page earlier this month. Evans was slammed for appearing to stage a “before and after” photo that showed very actual physical differences.

Disick is the latest in a long line of celebrities who take advertising dollars from companies in exchange for posting about the brands to reach their millions of followers. Many of these products claim to help people lose weight, and The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has made it her personal fight to point out that some of them do not work. In the past, she has called out Khloe Kardashian for promoting the Flat Tummy Tea.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” Jamil wrote on Kardashian’s Instagram page in March. “Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to.”

The actress continued, “It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Fans have followed in Jamil’s footsteps, with some tagging her in comments whenever a celebrity promotes these products.

Disick is the father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children and is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie.