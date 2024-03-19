Scott Disick Fans Concerned About His Apparent Weight Loss

Amid the ozempic weight loss craze, Scott Disick's dramatic weight loss has many wondering if The Kardashians star has joined in on the phenomenon, or if something more serious is going on. The father of three was spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub recently whom Page Six has since identified as Sarah Bauer. The 40-year-old ex of Kourtney Kardashian and the 28-year-old Universal Music Group employee had a "casual outing" after a night of partying at Offsunset Saturday night, per the report. But instead of social media discussing Disick's potential new love interest, they're talking about his appearance. He appears much slimmer since the last time fans of the Hulu reality series saw him in Season 4.

"Is Scott Disick okay?" One X user asked. "Ummm...what is going on with Scott Disick? He looks unwell," another X user wrote.

Scott Disick stepped out for a hearty meal with some close companions -- and it seems he's lost lots of weight.



See more 👉 https://t.co/VsnnWiGEFG pic.twitter.com/Gl1hvtrcPt — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2024

Disick's appearances on The Kardashians has been scarce due to Kourtney's now marriage to Travis Barker. Despite such, he remains close to the family, namely Khloe, while Kourtney if focused on her new husband and blended family versus a close co-parenting with Disick, which they once shared. She recently gave birth to her fourth child, her first with Barker, a son they named Rickey Thirteen Barker.

Disick has been open about how the transition in his relationship with Kourtney has been. He wasn't invited to her Italian wedding.

In an episode in Season 1 of the show, he told Khloe and the producers: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more coparenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Kourtney has set firm boundaries, noting she gave Disick 10 years during their on again off again romance, and an additional seven years after they split to prove himself. Their relationship was marred with Disick's partying and alcohol abuse. Kourtney later learned that Disick was also unfaithful.