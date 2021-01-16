'Saved by the Bell' Star Mario Lopez Responds to Dustin Diamond's Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Saved By the Bell alum Dustin Diamond recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer following his hospitalization in January. In light of that news, many have sent kind words to Diamond as he battles this illness. Mario Lopez, who co-starred with Diamond in Saved By the Bell, also took to social media to share his support for his friend and former co-star.

Lopez first reacted to the news by commenting on an Instagram post from PEOPLE about the news. He wrote, "God Bless & Prayers Up!" The television personality later posted his own message on Instagram in which he shared his support for Diamond as he battles Stage IV cancer. Lopez posted two photos of himself and Diamond, one from their Saved By the Bell days and a more recent photo of the pair together. He wrote alongside the snaps, "I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez)

On Tuesday, it was reported that Diamond was hospitalized over the weekend in Florida with what was then described as a "mystery illness." His team later released a statement in which they confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. Their statement read, "We can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. It's very serious, though we are still waiting for more details, which we will have shortly. He's in a lot of pain."

Diamond's rep shared more details with Entertainment Weekly, telling the publication that the Saved By the Bell alum is "undergoing chemo" for cancer. They also shared that the actor will be at the hospital "for at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home." His rep added, "By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

Their statement also noted that Diamond was "was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired" when he was first admitted to the hospital. In addition to releasing statements to the media, Diamond's team also penned a message on Facebook in which they shared that they will disclose more information about the situation when it is made available. They also wrote, "We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."