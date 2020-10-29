✖

Saved by The Bell alum Lark Voorhies has revealed that she's joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock revival. In a post on Instagram, Voorhies shared a first-look photo of herself from the show, and announced the big "SURPRISE!" In the caption she explained, "Lisa Turtle is getting back together with her Bayside High fam! The countdown is on so mark your calendars! November 25 on [Peacock]."

Voorhies is the latest cast member from the original series to join the reboot, as Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are all involved as well. There is no word on whether or not Dennis Haskins or Dustin Diamond — who played Principal Richard Belding and Samuel "Screech" Powers, respectively — will turn up as well, but so for there has been no indication to suggest they will. Replacing Haskins as the new principal of Bayside is John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), who plays Principal Toddman. One familiar face that fans will definitely get to see is Ed Alonzo, who plays Max, the owner of The Max, where all the Bayside high kids hang out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lark Voorhies (@reallarkvoorhies) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

The main cast of new students at the school are played by Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in May, Lopez spoke about returning to the show the made him a star, and explained what it was like to be working with such a young cast. "It was cool, it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off," he said.

"Obviously, I'm a lot older... I'd like to think I'm more of a big brother other than a dad," Lopez joked. "I'm more like a big brother to all of them, but they like to tease me and we go back and forth [but] they're all a bunch of sweet kids." He then went on to describe the new series as "a very updated, edgier version of the show" that will have "nods to the past."

Notably, the show had been in production prior to the coronavirus pandemic but had to shut down — like almost all other TV and film productions — due to the viral health crisis. Howerver, Lopez says they were very close to being finished when the order came down. "We were only two episodes away from being done with the first season, so I'm anxious to wrap it up and get it out there," he said. The Saved by the Bell revival is scheduled to premiere Nov. 25, 2020, only on Peacock.