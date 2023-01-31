Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore Get Tattoos Together

Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore are making their love for one another permanent. Guthrie revealed Tuesday on TODAY the tattoo she and The Drew Barrymore Show host got together after the duo revealed they had plans to get inked together on the show. Showing off her bandaged right forearm, Guthrie revealed she had tattooed the words "all my love," which are of sentimental meaning to her.

"This is an exact carbon copy of my father's handwriting," she revealed. "'All my love.' He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that's the first time in my life, I'm 51 years old, that I've had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life." Guthrie called the tattoo "like a little pin prick" in terms of pain and noted she hadn't told her mother about the body art.

We love this!



Savannah Guthrie @SavannahGuthrie and Drew Barrymore @DrewBarrymore share how they became such close friends — and reveal what activity they did last night! ❤️ https://t.co/cqQZsicon4 pic.twitter.com/dOyb5ZbHUO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2023

Pre-tattoo, Guthrie and Barrymore spoke with Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired Tuesday. The actress, who already has 11 or 12 tattoos, told Jones she would be by her friend's side all the way while she got a "very special" first one. "I've never had a tattoo," Guthrie noted. "I know, it's really scary. I can't believe I'm doing it. I mean, I haven't told anyone."

Guthrie previously told Barrymore on the latter's morning show that she was considering getting her tattoo done. "I'm copying someone, actually, that I work with," Guthrie said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022. "She had her mom's handwriting lightly done, like yours is, and her mom wrote, 'Love you more,' because that's what they say to each other. So, I would actually like something cool, like that, of my mom." Barrymore responded, "I feel like we need to leave this studio and go get this tattoo in honor of her 80th birthday!" to which Guthrie noted, "I would get a tattoo with you any time!"

Barrymore and Guthrie are working together on more than just body art. The two are producers of the new animated Netflix series Princess Power, based on Guthrie's book, Princesses Wear Pants. Guthrie revealed on the TODAY show that she hopes the series inspires girls to stand by one another.

"I love how it's empowering to girls individually, but collectively. These girls are not in competition. They are supporting each other. One has a talent, the other has a challenge," she said. "We all know that that's what makes the world go round for all of us as women, our girlfriends, our friends, that tribe, mom friends, friend friends, work friends. This is how we thrive." Barrymore added, "I think Savannah's books really sparked that idea of we need the green light. We need the green light as girls that we can do not only do anything, but things, in general."

