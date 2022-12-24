Savannah Guthrie Shares Christmas' Special Meaning After Losing Her Dad at 16

Christmas is a joyful season for many, but for others, it can also be a time of sadness and reflection due to grieving the loss of their dear loved ones. For Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, she reflects on the amazing memories of her father, who died when she was 16, because she says he always made the holiday so special. Christmas is also her late father's birthday. "He had a lot of Christmas traditions in his family," she said of her dad Charles.. "It was really important to him to make Christmas special for us." One of which was a religious practice.

"My father would always gather us around and we would read the Christmas story in the Bible and we always really loved that, because I think it connected us to the holiday in a really spiritual and significant way," she revealed during the TODAY All Day streaming special, "Holidays in my House." She added: "Even as kids, we loved that moment of just being at my father's knee and feeling that there was really something eternally special about this day."

Other traditions he left for her to cherish and pass down were not spiritually centered. "My dad would always pretend like there was no way we could open any of our Christmas gifts early but always, always on Christmas Eve he would relent and say 'OK, just one' and so we would always get to pick one Christmas present to open on Christmas Eve," she said in the video from 2020. "We would open up a present and he'd say, 'Let's open them all!' and then we'd say 'No dad, no, we have to wait until Christmas!'" she said. "That was just a really sweet tradition we had with my dad."

Now, she ensures she does similar traditions with her own two children. More than anything, the holiday is even more special to her because of her father's legacy.