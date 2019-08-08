Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Preparing for Baby No. 3 Surrounded by ‘Great Support System’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are getting ready to welcome their third child together. The actress is reportedly saying close to home in Westchester, New York, as the couple prepares to add a new baby to their growing family. The pair already shares daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

“Blake has a really great support system there,” a source told Us Weekly in a story posted Thursday. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

The actress debuted her adorable baby bump back in May, rocking a bright yellow dress at the premiere of Reynolds’ film, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, in New York City. Lively and Reynolds tied in knot in 2012.

Lively previously opened up about her desire to keep their children away from the spotlight.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

Reynolds also opened up to PEOPLE recently about how the couple keeps the family together by not working on new projects simultaneously.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he told the outlet. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Lively has been keeping herself out of the limelight since the announcement of her pregnancy, though she appeared on Reynolds’ Instagram Story in late June while she paid him a visit on the set of his new movie, Free Guy.

In the new movie, Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he is actually a non-playable character inside a violent video game. The film was written by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum). It is scheduled for release on July 3, 2020. The film also stars Channing Tatum, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waiti.

Lively’s next film, The Rhythm Section, opens on Nov. 22. Reynolds recently made Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which will be released on Netflix.