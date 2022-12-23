Scout Willis Has Hilarious Reaction to Sister Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement

Rumer Willis recently announced that she's pregnant, and her sister Scout Willis had a hilarious reaction. Following the big news, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories to show off a blemish on her face and her adorable pup. In a caption on the post, Scout quipped, "[Rumer] is growing a baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base."

On Dec. 20, Rumer and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas shared an Instagram post that revealed they are expecting. In the post, Rumer is seen wearing a black bodysuit that shows off her baby bump. Many of Rumer's friends and fans have commented on the post so far, with actor Aaron Paul writing, "I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!" Zelda Williams added, "Awww congrats on growing a mini you, Rue! Can't wait to meet the incoming munchkin one day soon."

The big pregnancy news comes months after the girls' father, Bruce Willis, announced his retirement from acting due to a health condition. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement from the family shared earlier this year. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke. Both men and women are affected equally, and most people with aphasia are in middle to old age." The organization adds, "There are many types of aphasia. These are usually diagnosed based on which area of the language-dominant side of the brain is affected and the extent of the damage."