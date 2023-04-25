Rumer Willis Gives Birth to First Child

Rumer Willis welcomed her first child last week. Willis, 34, and her boyfriend, Derek Thomas, shared the happy news on Tuesday. Their daughter is the first grandchild of Willis' parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis... You are pure magic," Willis and Thomas wrote, alongside an adorable photo of Louetta sleeping. "Born at home on Tuesday, April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

The post was quickly met with messages from Willis' family. "Pure love for this little birdie," Moore wrote. "Omg we love her so so much," Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, wrote. "Hi, my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. I'll love you every moment of every day! You're kooky aunts are obsessed with you," Willis' sister, Tallulah Willis, wrote.

Willis and Thomas, a musician, announced they were expecting their first child together in December when they shared baby bump photos. The couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Willis broke that rule on Valentine's Day. She published a sweet message to Thomas, alongside a gallery of fun photos. The two started dating early last year.

"I didn't know that love could feel like this," Willis wrote to her boyfriend. "I have never been so happy in my life. You make everything more fun and goofy and joyful. You take such good care of my [heart]. Your silliness and laughter is something I am so deeply grateful for and truly what made me fall in love with you. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself."

Loutta's birth comes as the Willis family is taking care of Bruce, 68. The beloved actor stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February, his family said he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and now struggles with communication. Heming Willis began using her platform to raise awareness of Bruce's condition and support for caregivers.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Heming Willis wrote on Feb. 16. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

When Bruce celebrated his 68th birthday last month, Moore, Heming Willis, and their daughters all gathered to celebrate the big day. In addition to Rumer, Bruce and Moore are also parents to Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Bruce and Heming Willis share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.