Royal Family Members 'Fully Expect' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Attend King Charles' Coronation

There's been tons of speculation regarding whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's coronation in May. Since the past few months have chronicled the apparent feud within the royal family, it's been unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would even be invited to the event. But, the Daily Mail reported that members of the royal family "fully expect" the pair to attend the coronation, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Invitations for the coronation haven't been sent out yet. When they do, Harry and Meghan are expected to receive one. In fact, a source told the Daily Mail that members of the royal family "fully expect" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to receive the coveted invite. They said, "Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that." The insider added, "And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that's the weather."

This aligns with what has previously been reported about the coronation. A source told PEOPLE that Charles wants his son and daughter-in-law to be at his coronation. They said, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family." The insider added that Charles is worried about whether Harry and Meghan's absence from the event would leave a dark mark on his reign, adding, "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Even though Charles reportedly wants Harry there, his other son, Prince William, allegedly isn't on board with the idea. Thanks to their differing opinions on the matter, there has been even more strife between members of the royal family. A source close to the monarchy told the Daily Mail in late January, "The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult." They continued, "Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them."