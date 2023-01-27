King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation

It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Charles has revoked Prince Andrew's access to his Buckingham Palace suites, rooms and other areas that once held his office and his royal apartment. The move by Charles comes years after Andrew stepped away from his official royal duties amid his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. He hasn't had an official royal role since 2019.

As ET adds, Prince Andrew has not been "evicted" from his apartment out of the blue and actually hasn't used it in quite a while. His current residence is with his former wife Sarah Ferguson and the late Queen Elizabeth's corgis at the Royal Lodge at Windsor. The outlet notes there is no plan to remove him from those premises as of publication.

There is also no clear decision on his royal security detail, something that became a critical point between The Royal Family and Prince Harry. The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, also stepped down from their royal duties and lost their security details shortly after, something that didn't happen to Andrew. He also was not officially stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations until Jan. 2022, approved by the queen during a lawsuit against him brought by Virginia Giuffre. She accused Andrew of sexually abusing her at age 17, claiming it as part of Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Previous reports indicated the ban hammer was about to drop on Prince Andrew, with the king refusing to mince words with his stance on his brother's royal roles. "Any presence at the Palace is officially over," a source alleged at the time. "The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

The wave of decisions and protocol changes from King Charles III is preceding his official coronation on Saturday, May 6, an event that carries a lot of questions alongside the traditions of the English monarchy. "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the official royal site says. Not described is the decision on Prince Harry's potential inclusion in the coronation and his invitation to the event.