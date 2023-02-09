Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Not Yet Invited to King Charles' Coronation

As King Charles III's coronation is fast approaching, there has been even more talk about whether his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, will attend the historic event. According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to be invited to the coronation, which will take place on May 6. But, will they end up scoring an invitation before the big day?

A palace insider told PEOPLE that Harry and Meghan will be invited to the coronation. However, sources close to the couple have said that they haven't received an invitation just yet. They have also said that there hasn't been any progress made between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family. While the matter of their presence at the coronation is still up in the air, Charles reportedly does want his son to be there.

"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it," a source close to the royal family said. "He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue." The king might want Harry and Meghan there, but another member of the royal family isn't convinced that they should be in attendance. Apparently, Prince William has a different opinion than that of his father when it comes to the Sussexes. He's reportedly still "furious" with his younger brother, who made a series of accusations about him in his recent memoir, Spare.

"The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult," a source close to the monarchy told the Daily Mail in late January. "Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them."