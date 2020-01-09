Roseanne Barr Posts Strange Video About ‘Mind Control’

On Jan. 5, Roseanne Barr made a surprising return to the spotlight thanks to a bizarre video that she posted on Youtube. In the brief yet confusing clip, the disgraced comedian discussed how to converse with others civilly and even mentioned the use of “mind control” in relation to those very conversations.

“Hey I’m tired, y’all. But, here’s my point,” Barr began before launching into her discussion about how people should interact with one another in 2020. “2020 is a whole new decade. We could start it real good. We could heal our inner duality and start seeing other people clearly for who they are, who they actually are rather than who we think they are or who we’ve been told they are. But actually to know them, to talk to them. And if they can’t talk civilly, then to know that they’re under mind control ’cause human beings can discuss things calmly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear what prompted Barr to release this video or what she is even referencing to with her discussion of “Human beings vs program.”

Barr’s odd Youtube video is one more item added to the long list of drama featuring the former ABC personality. The comedian previously came under fire for her racist tweet towards former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in May 2018. As a result of her tweet, ABC canceled the revival of her comedy Roseanne.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” then-ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement, as Variety reported.

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger also weighed in on the controversy and ABC’s decision to cancel Barr’s program.

“There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” he tweeted.

Barr later deleted her tweet and issued a public apology.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. I am now leaving Twitter.”

While Roseanne was canceled, the show was retooled and later renamed The Conners. The successful ABC show features original members of the Roseanne cast such as Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert.

Most recently, Barr has expressed that she’s returning to her Hollywood roots with the help of Andrew Dice Clay. In June 2019, the pair announced that they would be going on a Mr. and Mrs. America tour together, per The Hollywood Reporter. The tour kicked off in September.