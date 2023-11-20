Ron Jeremy's Health Failing, Released From Jail Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Ron Jeremy was denied entry into several facilities before the decision was confirmed.

Infamous former adult film performer Ron Jeremy has been released from jail to a "private residence" due to his health serious deteriorating. According to USA Today, Jeremy, real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was at Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles for months since he was declared incompetent to stand trial.

The adult film star was diagnosed with dementia and had been waiting to be placed in a state medical facility, though none of the medical facilities would take him. A judge ruled Friday that Jeremy should be released to a private residence to receive his medical care.

The news did not sit well with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office who told Fox News that the court granted the release despite their concerns and objections. For them, past incidents show that this is not a clear-cut solution.

"According to them, he is 'practically bedridden' and does not have the ability to leave a residence. We expressed concern that even if that is true, he could assault caregivers, which he has allegedly attempted to do at other facilities. The judge said the public guardian is responsible for that and could hire male caregivers and overruled our objection," the D.A.'s office told the outlet.

Jeremy had initially entered a not guilty plea after he was indicted on over 30 counts of sexual assault, which includes 12 counts of forcible rape, according to USA Today. The victims range from as old as 51 and as young as 15, with many of the accusations and incidents happening in West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip.

One of the bars in question, the Rainbow Room Bar & Grill, is currently facing a lawsuit for negligence due to his behavior. USA Today notes that grand jury testimony seemed to share many of the same hallmarks, with the bar being labeled as one of his "frequent" haunts.